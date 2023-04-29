Montgomery Co. creates budget with teachers union to increase wages

Montgomery County Public Schools reached a tentative agreement with the Montgomery County Education Association on Friday that would increase teachers’…

Montgomery County Public Schools reached a tentative agreement with the Montgomery County Education Association on Friday that would increase teachers’ salaries over the next two years

According to an MCPS news release, teachers in the union would start with an annual salary increase of $5,602 for ten-month employees and $6,583 for twelve-month employees in the 2023-2024 school year.

For the 2024-2025 school year, salaries would increase by $2,918 for ten-month employees and $3,428 for twelve-month employees.

These increases are meant to address the rising cost of living and recognize the value teachers bring to the county. This period of wage increases would also fulfill the Old Line State’s mandate that teachers have a starting salary of $60,000 over the next two years, which is part of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation passed in 2021.

Some educators and advocates requested in December that the annual minimum salary outlined in the blueprint’s mandate be increased to match inflation. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Accountability and Implementation Board shot down that request because it would require a major change in the legislation by state lawmakers.