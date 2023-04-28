Bethesda roadway goes on permanent ‘diet’, despite objections from some residents

What was once a four-lane stretch of Little Falls Parkway though Bethesda, Maryland, has now been permanently reduced to two lanes.

What was once a four-lane stretch of Little Falls Parkway though Bethesda, Maryland, has now been permanently reduced to two lanes.

The change, first implemented last summer, allows more space for walkers, runners and cyclists — despite opposition from many drivers. Over 4,100 people signed a Change.org petition against the move, arguing the lane reduction between Arlington Road and Dorset Avenue makes Little Falls Parkway less safe.

The Montgomery County Planning Board on Thursday voted to approve making the change permanent — despite the controversy.

“If I can save one person, I will do that. It could be my sister, it could be my brother, it could be my child, it could be my grandchild,” said planning board member Mitra Pedoeem.

But Montgomery Parks Director Michael Riley said the data does not support claims that the lane reduction has slowed down commutes, as the parkway “functions well from a traffic perspective with two opposing lanes, with no significant travel delays or backups.”

Some drivers argued no one is using the extra space made available by lane reduction. But Kyle Lukacs, a trail planner with Montgomery Parks, said “the average number of users counted is 544, and some days we’re as high as 800 to 900 users.”

A permanent design for the new open space is under development and will include turn lanes, shoulders, a median at the Capital Crescent Trail crossing, along with a median between the travel lanes where feasible.

The parks department said the “road diet” is part of Montgomery County’s Vision Zero goals, which aim to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.

A map of the area is below.