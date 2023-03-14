Live Radio
Traffic stop in Montgomery County turns up fentanyl, crystal meth

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

March 14, 2023, 5:23 PM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, arrested a man last week after a traffic stop turned up suspected fentanyl pills, crystal meth and crack cocaine.

Harry Perkins, 38, was charged with possession and the intent to distribute the drugs he was found with when he was arrested in Germantown on March 8.

During a search of the car, officials said they found 20 suspected fentanyl pills, approximately 21 grams of suspected crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

Perkins already had four warrants out for his arrest, according to police.

Officials said they spotted a Chevrolet Equinox committing a moving violation at about 11:35 p.m. in the Circle Gate Drive and Wisteria Drive area. The officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and Perkins, who was a passenger in the car.

Perkins first gave the police a false name, but the officers were able to identify him through investigative means.

When the officers asked Perkins to exit the car to place him under arrest, they spotted drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, police said, giving them probable cause to search the Chevrolet.

A $10,000 bond has been set for his release.

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

