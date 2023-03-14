Traffic stop in Montgomery County turns up fentanyl, crystal meth

During a routine traffic stop last Wednesday, police officers in Montgomery, Maryland arrested a man with suspected fentanyl pills, crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine in his possession.

Harry Perkins, 38, was charged with possession and the intent to distribute the drugs he was found with when he was arrested in Germantown on March 8.

During a search of the car, officials said they found 20 suspected fentanyl pills, approximately 21 grams of suspected crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

Perkins already had four warrants out for his arrest, according to police.

Officials said they spotted a Chevrolet Equinox committing a moving violation at about 11:35 p.m. in the Circle Gate Drive and Wisteria Drive area. The officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and Perkins, who was a passenger in the car.

Perkins first gave the police a false name, but the officers were able to identify him through investigative means.

When the officers asked Perkins to exit the car to place him under arrest, they spotted drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, police said, giving them probable cause to search the Chevrolet.

A $10,000 bond has been set for his release.