Montgomery Co. shooting wounds 2; shelter-in-place lifted at several schools

Two people are hurt and a suspected gunman is under arrest after a shooting in the Gaithersburg area in Maryland that prompted nearby schools to issue shelter in place orders on Tuesday.

According to Montgomery County police, the shooting happened on the 9900 block of Lake Landing Road near Montgomery Village Road.

Five schools near the scene — Watkins Mill High, Watkins Mill Elementary, Montgomery Village Middle School, Whetstone Elementary and Stedwick Elementary — were told to shelter in place as police searched for the suspect, Montgomery County police spokesperson Shiera Goff said.

The shelter in place order has since been lifted.

Goff said the call for the shooting came in around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found two males who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police did not release the ages of the people who were shot.

Goff said police identified a suspect right away, which led to them taking that person into custody. The suspect was arrested a short time after the shooting. Police have not said what charges the person is facing, adding that it does not appear the shooting was random.

“This was an incident contained between the individuals involved,” Goff said.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.