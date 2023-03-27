Live Radio
Man found shot dead in Silver Spring apartment building

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 27, 2023, 1:05 PM

A man was found dead Sunday night after a shooting in a Silver Spring, Maryland, apartment building.

Montgomery County police said that around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to an apartment building at 2001 Treetop Lane after a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man who had “trauma to the body.”

After trying to save his life, police pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said an autopsy would be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to find out the cause and manner of his death.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police said the victim’s name will be released after his next-of-kin is notified.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

