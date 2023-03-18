Elderly man killed in fatal pedestrian crash in Silver Spring

An elderly man is dead after a fatal pedestrian crash Thursday on Columbia Pike in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Around 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County police reported to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on Columbia Pike at Stewart Lane.

According to authorities, Teklu Bushen Siba, 75, of Silver Spring, was crossing the northbound lanes when he was struck and killed by a white 2002 Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Ford stayed on the scene and cooperated in the investigation, police said.

Due to the collision investigation, both directions of Columbia Pike at Stewart Lane were blocked for multiple hours and have since reopened.

According to the ZeroDeaths Maryland initiative under the state’s Department of Transportation, 135 pedestrians were involved in fatal crashes in 2022, and this year alone, there have been 22.

Anyone who is concerned about road safety or has other concerns on getting around they county by walking can voice their opinions at a community meeting regarding the county’s long-term pedestrian plan on March 23.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact county police at 240-773-6620.