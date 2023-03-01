1 adult critically injured after minivan crashes into school bus in Montgomery Co.

One person was seriously hurt Thursday morning after a minivan crashed into the back of a school bus in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The school bus was not carrying any students at the time of the crash, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

ICYMI (~830a) Mid County Hwy Rt124 near Washington Grove Ln, minivan rear-ended school bus (no passengers), 1 driver severely trapped/pinned in vehicle (extricated), total 3 transported, ~30 @mcfrs FFs on scene, incl 2 squads, 3 manpower engines, 3 ems transport, 4 command staff https://t.co/FLlxDFk3qH pic.twitter.com/SXN4PSfMWD — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 23, 2023

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on the Midcounty Highway in the area of Washington Grove Lane in Gaithersburg. That’s across the median from Shady Grove Middle School.

The driver of the minivan was “severely pinned” inside the vehicle after the crash, and it took rescue crews more than an hour to extricate the person, Piringer said on Twitter.

The driver of the bus, along with one passenger, were also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

