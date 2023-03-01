MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 1 adult critically injured…

1 adult critically injured after minivan crashes into school bus in Montgomery Co.

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

March 23, 2023, 10:42 AM

One person was seriously hurt Thursday morning after a minivan crashed into the back of a school bus in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The school bus was not carrying any students at the time of the crash, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on the Midcounty Highway in the area of Washington Grove Lane in Gaithersburg. That’s across the median from Shady Grove Middle School.

The driver of the minivan was “severely pinned” inside the vehicle after the crash, and it took rescue crews more than an hour to extricate the person, Piringer said on Twitter.

The driver of the bus, along with one passenger, were also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

WTOP’s Grace Newton contributed to this report. 

