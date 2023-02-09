Live Radio
Pepco finishes repairs on damaged power lines from Nov. plane crash in Montgomery Co.

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

February 9, 2023, 5:58 AM

Power lines in Montgomery Village, Maryland, damaged after a small plane crashed into a transmission tower in November, are fully repaired, according to Pepco.

In an email to WTOP, the utility company said it completed repairs on the tower and overhead lines on Feb. 3, 68 days after the shocking plane crash and rescue of the two inside. Pepco added that the Gaithersburg transmission tower is back to working normally.

The crash, which happened near the intersection of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road on Nov. 27, caused at least 85,000 Pepco customers to lose power for about seven hours as the plane dangled from the tower.

With the help of county parks manager Tom Baker, rescue crews safely brought down pilot Patrick Merkle and passenger Jan Williams shortly after midnight.

The crash and rescue forced Montgomery County Public Schools to cancel classes the following day.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

