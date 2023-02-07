Montgomery Co. brings 16 new EV charging ports to public garages

Drivers of electric vehicles in Montgomery County, Maryland, can take advantage of 16 new charging ports installed in parking garages over the last few months.

In a news release, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation said eight ports have been added in Silver Spring’s NOAA Garage, four in Bethesda’s Cordell-St. Elmo Garage and four in the Wheaton Market Place Garage.

The additions bring the total number of EV charging ports in county-run garages to 56. Eight more ports are planned over the coming months, with the Bethesda-Elm Garage and Silver Spring’s Cameron Street Garage due to get four each.

“Expanding access to charging stations will encourage more EV ownership,” County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement. “Besides increasing our public use ports, we are also allowing homeowners to apply for a right-of-way permit for their own curbside charging stations. We are moving in the right direction, but we need residents, businesses and policymakers to support these efforts. Combatting climate change requires actions by all of us.”

Montgomery County’s first public EV chargers were installed in February 2015. As of last year, nearly 20,000 plug-in vehicles were registered in the county, representing around one-third of all-electric and plug-in hybrids in the state of Maryland.

A full list of Montgomery County’s public-use charging ports can be found online.