Germantown tops list of most diverse places in the US

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

February 22, 2023, 2:12 PM

Germantown, a Montgomery County, Maryland, suburb, ranks first on WalletHub’s 2023 list of most ethnically diverse cities in the country.

The personal finance website compared more than 500 of the largest U.S. cities across three key metrics: Ethnoracial diversity, linguistic diversity and birthplace diversity.

While technically not a city, Germantown is the third-most populous place in Maryland. In general, Montgomery County was well represented on WalletHub’s list. Gaithersburg came in third, Silver Spring fourth and Rockville eighth.

“There’s not necessarily an East Coast trend or West Coast trend,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez told WTOP. “I would say places … suburbs around larger cities … often are easier for people coming in to make work.”

The least ethnically diverse city, according to WalletHub, is Parkersburg, West Virginia. See highlights from the list below.

Most ethnically diverse cities

1. Germantown, MD

2. Jersey City, NJ

3. Gaithersburg, MD

4. Silver Spring, MD

5. New York, NY

6. Kent, WA

7. Spring Valley, NV

8. Rockville, MD

9. San Jose, CA

10. Oakland, CA

Least ethnically diverse cities

492. Laconia, NH

493. Bennington, VT

494. Wheeling, WV

495. Butte-Silver Bow, MT

496. Laredo, TX

497. Rutland, VT

498. Barre, VT

499. Hialeah, FL

500. Clarksburg, WV

501. Parkersburg, WV

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

