Garage fire causes $100K in damage to Rockville house

A fire broke out in a garage attached to a home in Rockville, Maryland, on Saturday morning.

Around 11:45 a.m., neighbors saw smoke coming from the garage of a house on the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, according to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire caused around $100,000 in moderate damage, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Seven people, including two adults and five children, have been displaced.

The house was unoccupied at the time and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is being investigated, but it’s assumed to have been caused by a gas grill or oil-covered rags that spontaneously combusted, according to the fire department.

Update – Delphinium Ln, SFH, attached garage, fire is out, no injuries, >55 @mcfrs responded, Fire Investigators assisting, cause of fire under investigation, moderate damage (mostly confined to the attached garage) https://t.co/NyS9b4b1it pic.twitter.com/1sGWQce1Vn — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 11, 2023

Piringer recommended that people dispose of oily rags properly, as oil-covered rags can spontaneously combust and cause large fires, especially in confined and tight spaces.

Oil-based paints or liquids release heat as they dry, and as the heat gets trapped, it can ignite itself on fire, Piringer said. Those using such rags should hang them outside to dry, put them in a sealable metal tin with water or wash them immediately. Keep them in a cool and dry place and keep them out of heated sources or direct sunlight.

According to the department, an average of 1,600 house fires every year are caused by liquids that spontaneously combust.