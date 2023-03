A pedestrian is dead after a car crash on Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Sunday night.

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Georgia Avenue in Aspen Hill, Maryland, Sunday night.

According to Montgomery County police, a pedestrian was struck by a car on Maryland Route 97/ Georgia Avenue heading north near Hewitt Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The victim died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

All lanes of traffic on Georgia Avenue reopened after midnight, according to WTOP’s traffic center.