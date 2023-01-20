Teen charged with strong-arm carjacking of elderly woman in Montgomery Co.

A 15-year-old from Germantown, Maryland, has been arrested and charged in a strong-arm carjacking of an elderly woman Thursday night.

A 15-year-old from Germantown, Maryland, has been arrested and charged in a strong-arm carjacking of an elderly woman Thursday night.

Montgomery County Police said the teenager approached the elderly woman shortly before 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Town Commons Drive.

According to police, the woman was picking up a delivery from an Amazon Hub Locker and the teen offered to help her carry the packages to her car. After the teen put the packages in the trunk of her black 2012 Toyota Camry, police said the teen snatched the keys from the elderly woman while she was using her walker to walk down a handicap ramp.

The woman was able to open the driver’s side door as the 15-year-old was trying to get away, but the teen overpowered her and caused her to fall, damaging the walker. The teen drove away and the elderly woman immediately called the police.

Officers spotted the car about a mile-and-a-half away, near Crystal Hill Circle, and performed a traffic stop. Police said the teen suspect attempted to flee but was taken into custody after a short chase.

The 15-year-old is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Services.

Below is a map of where the alleged carjacking occurred: