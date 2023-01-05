Potomac man sentenced to 9 years in prison for Bethesda armed carjacking

Herbert Randall, 19, of Potomac, as been sentenced to nine years in prison for a June 2022 armed carjacking in Bethesda.

Herbert Randall, of Potomac, was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release for charges of Armed Carjacking and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence on Tuesday by Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Fogleman.

Randall had pleaded guilty to both counts in November 2022.

Three co-defendants are being processed in juvenile court, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, county police officers responded to a county parking garage at 4935 Saint Elmo Avenue in Bethesda on June 10, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m.

Randall, who was 18 years old at the time, pointed a gun at a man and woman returning to their parked car.

Pointing the 9 mm black ghost gun with an attached laser pointer to the man’s chest, Randall demanded the keys to the 2022 Hyundai Elantra, according to court documents. Randall and three teenagers then got in the vehicle and sped off toward Cordell Avenue.

The vehicle was located the next day by Montgomery County police officers, who conducted a tactical block at the intersection of Seven Locks Road and Bradley Boulevard in Bethesda.

That’s where Randall was found with the car keys. He and a pair of female teenagers were all taken into custody.

A ghost gun with an attached laser pointer, consistent with what police said was used in the armed carjacking was found in Randall’s backpack.

During sentencing, Judge Fogleman called the case “unusual” because the all involved were homegrown Bethesda residents from relatively wealthy families, according to Bethesda Beat.

Stressing the need for deterrence amid a recent countywide spate of violence, Fogleman recommended Randall be admitted to the Patuxent Youthful Offenders Program while incarcerated.