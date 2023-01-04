SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Police seek suspects in Bethesda burglary

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

January 4, 2023, 4:47 AM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for the suspects in a burglary that happened at a condominium complex back in November.

It happened on the 4800 block of Fairmont Avenue in Bethesda on Nov. 24. Police said in a news release that just after 6 p.m., two vehicles were seen in front of the complex — a silver Honda and an orange SUV. Two men got out of the Honda and then both vehicles drove away.

One person broke into a second-story apartment, while the other person acted as a lookout. Once inside, the person rummaged through the home and stole property, including some cash. When he left the apartment with what he took, both men left the scene in the Honda, which was trailed by the orange SUV.

Police have released video of the suspect vehicles and the suspects. You can watch the video below.

Anyone with more information on what happened should call Montgomery County police at 240-773-6710.

Below is the area where it happened.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

