1 arrested after assaulting man wearing Star of David chain in Gaithersburg

A D.C. man has been charged after police said he used antisemitic remarks while assaulting a person Wednesday at a grocery store in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said 30-year-old Eugene Thompson, who is also known as Michael Stewart, faces first-degree assault and strong-armed robbery related charges. He will be investigated for possible hate crime charges as well.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Giant Food grocery store at 18250 Flower Hill Way.

The victim was shopping inside the store when he saw Thompson with a group of men causing trouble, according to police. When he asked them to stop, things turned violent.

In an attempt to defend himself, the victim unzipped his jacket, revealing a Star of David chain around his neck, WTOP news partner NBC Washington reported. That’s when Thompson began hurling antisemitic insults.

“While being punched, (the victim) stated that he heard members of the group shouting, ‘Yeah, do it for Kanye,'” according to charging documents.

Thompson then took the man’s keys and left the store with the rest of the group.

After being provided medical treatment, the victim was taken to a hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said they found and arrested Thompson, who had the victim’s keys, at a nearby McDonald’s. He is currently held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Center.