Montgomery Co. is using promotions, discounts to encourage electric vehicles purchases

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

December 13, 2022, 7:59 PM

The EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentive program in Montgomery County, Maryland, is partnering with local car dealerships to help offer deals that could add up to thousands of dollars in savings.

Deals will vary and the website lists specific cost savings. Residents can check out available deals and contact the dealership directly.

It’s the first program of its kind in the state, and is all about helping to ease the cost of making the switch to a hybrid or electric vehicle.

The site also offers education for those looking to learn more about EVs and events that allow visitors to experience them hands-on.

County Executive Marc Elrich says it’s about meeting demand, adding “with the introduction of EV Purchasing Co-op Dealership Incentives, we are delivering on our commitment to make electric vehicle ownership more accessible.”

The county also hopes it will help both residents and businesses transition as part of the county’s climate action plan, which has a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

