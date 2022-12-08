Gas station clerk killed in Montgomery Co. shooting

Officers responded to a Shell gas station in the White Oak area around 3 p.m. after gunfire was reported.

Police are searching for a suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland.

On arrival, Montgomery County officers found a male employee of the business suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene.

Detectives believe a man walked inside the station, got into a dispute with the clerk and shot him dead before leaving, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Police Department said.

In a statement Thursday evening, police said no one had been apprehended in connection with the shooting but an investigation was ongoing.

Below is a map of the area: