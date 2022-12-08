Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Gas station clerk killed…

Gas station clerk killed in Montgomery Co. shooting

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

December 8, 2022, 8:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police are searching for a suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Officers responded to a Shell gas station in the White Oak area around 3 p.m. after gunfire was reported.

On arrival, Montgomery County officers found a male employee of the business suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died at the scene.

Detectives believe a man walked inside the station, got into a dispute with the clerk and shot him dead before leaving, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Police Department said.

In a statement Thursday evening, police said no one had been apprehended in connection with the shooting but an investigation was ongoing.

Below is a map of the area:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up