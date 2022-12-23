Former Montgomery Co. police chief Donald Brooks dies at 96

Former Montgomery County, Maryland, police chief Donald E. Brooks died on Dec. 19 at the age of 96, Montgomery County police said.

Brooks, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, died on Dec. 19.

The Poolesville native started his career with the Montgomery County Police Department in 1950, and eventually became police chief in 1988 until his retirement in 1991.

“(Brooks) was a dedicated leader and public servant for our county. May he rest in peace,” Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said.

According to the police department, roughly 100 officers served on the force when Brooks joined in 1950.

When he retired in 1991, the department had 892 officers and over 300 civilian staffers.

In 1988, Brooks co-authored a book dedicated to the officers on the force and staffers who supported them. It was called “A Worthy Innovation: A History of the Montgomery County Police” and considered one of his proudest achievements.

According to his obituary, Brooks was an enthusiastic quail hunter and dog trainer and “spent many happy days in the fields with his many friends.”

Brooks is survived by his wife Eva Roberson Brooks, three children, eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

His family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Poolesville Memorial United Methodist Church at 17821 Elgin Road.

An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow, then, Brooks will be laid to rest at Monocacy Cemetery in Beallsville.

His family requests that donations in his honor be made to Poolesville Memorial United Methodist Church.