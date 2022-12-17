Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Anonymous Montgomery Co. resident…

Anonymous Montgomery Co. resident donates nearly $10K of Metro cards to low-income families

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

December 17, 2022, 7:23 AM

The generous gift of an anonymous donor is going to help dozens of local residents this holiday season: 33 low-income families in Montgomery County, Maryland, will receive Metro cards worth $300 a piece.

“A resident here in Montgomery County reached out me and said that they had a number of cards that they have been collecting and wanted to donate them,” County Council President Evan Glass said about the donation worth almost $10,000.

Glass said the donor wished to stay anonymous, and simply wanted to give back during the holiday season.

Each of the families to receive a Metro card is living on less than $28,000 a year, Glass said.

In a write up about the donation, Glass acknowledged its importance: “We know that free transit does unlock opportunities for education, for social mobility, economic mobility, access to jobs, because otherwise if we don’t have good reliable transportation that people can access, they are literally stuck where they are.”

