MLK Weekend: Tributes from DC children | What's open, closed? | Day of Service events | Honoring MLK day nationwide
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2 women face sex…

2 women face sex trafficking charges in Montgomery Co.

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 13, 2022, 12:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two women have been arrested and charged with sex trafficking in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Ana Delia Solano, 48, of Silver Spring, and Ana Cristina Bermudez, 49, of Riverdale, face multiple counts of sex trafficking and prostitution. According to a police statement, they are accused of running an unlicensed spa in the 9500 block of Georgia Avenue, where the two women advertised massage services on Craigslist featuring sexually explicit photos of women.

During the five-month investigation, detectives observed men entering and leaving the business, and they learned that the men were offered extra services with prices based on the sexual service provided, police said.

Solano was arrested Nov. 30, and is being held without bond. Bermudez was arrested Dec. 1.

Solano and Bermudez, who hired several women as massage therapists for their business, are accused of coercion and sex trafficking by force.

Police are also concerned that there may have been additional women hired and potentially victimized by Bermudez and Solano.

Anyone with information regarding Solano or Bermudez is asked to contact the Montgomery County police’s vice and intelligence unit at 240-773-5958 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up