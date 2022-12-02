2 women face sex trafficking charges in Montgomery Co.

Two women have been arrested and charged with sex trafficking in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Ana Delia Solano, 48, of Silver Spring, and Ana Cristina Bermudez, 49, of Riverdale, face multiple counts of sex trafficking and prostitution. According to a police statement, they are accused of running an unlicensed spa in the 9500 block of Georgia Avenue, where the two women advertised massage services on Craigslist featuring sexually explicit photos of women.

During the five-month investigation, detectives observed men entering and leaving the business, and they learned that the men were offered extra services with prices based on the sexual service provided, police said.

Solano was arrested Nov. 30, and is being held without bond. Bermudez was arrested Dec. 1.

Solano and Bermudez, who hired several women as massage therapists for their business, are accused of coercion and sex trafficking by force.

Police are also concerned that there may have been additional women hired and potentially victimized by Bermudez and Solano.

Anyone with information regarding Solano or Bermudez is asked to contact the Montgomery County police’s vice and intelligence unit at 240-773-5958 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.