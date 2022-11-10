ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Video: Montgomery Co. school burglary suspect waves to camera during break-in

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 10, 2022, 2:37 PM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released photos and video of a man suspected of breaking into a middle school in September.

The burglary happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Silver Spring International Middle School on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring.

In a news release Thursday, police said they are releasing the images now in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Police said the man forced his way inside the school, stole items from classrooms and left the scene. Police did not say what items were stolen.

Video from inside the school shows the man, who has gray hair and appears to be in his 40s or 50s, walking the hallways and trying door handles with a tissue in his hand, police said. At one point, he appears to notice the camera above a door and waves to it.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

