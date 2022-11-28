Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Police release video of suspects in burglary at Silver Spring car dealership

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 28, 2022, 4:36 PM

The Montgomery County, Maryland, police have released a video of the four suspects they say broke into a car dealership in the predawn hours of Monday.

The four broke into Universal Auto Group, in Silver Spring, at about 1:45 a.m. Monday, the police said, stole car keys and then four cars: a white 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS, a gold 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC, a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz S450 and a white 2019 BMW X3.

If you have any more information, the police are asking you to call them at (240) 773- 6870.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2013 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

