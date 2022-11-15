ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Montgomery County, MD News

Pedestrian struck while crossing street in Montgomery Co.

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

November 15, 2022, 5:37 PM

A man who had been crossing the street now has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened Monday afternoon on the 1600 block of East Gude Drive in Rockville.

Police found that the 40-year-old had been crossing when he was struck by a blue Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound on Gude Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and remains in “critical condition,” a Montgomery County police news release said. Police did not say whether the man was in the crosswalk when it happened.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information on what happened to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

