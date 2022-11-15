Pedestrian struck while crossing street in Montgomery Co.

A man crossing the street has life-threatening injuries following a crash in Montgomery County.

It happened Monday afternoon on the 1600 block of East Gude Drive in Rockville.

Police found that the 40-year-old had been crossing when he was struck by a blue Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound on Gude Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and remains in “critical condition,” a Montgomery County police news release said. Police did not say whether the man was in the crosswalk when it happened.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information on what happened to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

