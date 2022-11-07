First on WTOP: Teen to plead guilty to attempted murder in Magruder High shooting

Steven Alston Jr., who turned 18 in August, will enter the plea to attempted first-degree murder Monday afternoon, according to court records, and confirmed to WTOP by defense attorney David Felsen.

A teen accused of shooting and nearly killing a classmate inside a bathroom at a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school in January will plead guilty Monday to attempted murder, according to his attorney.

Steven Alston Jr., who turned 18 in August, will enter the plea to attempted first-degree murder Monday afternoon, according to court records, and confirmed to WTOP by defense attorney David Felsen.

Alston, is accused of obtaining the parts and building a so-called “ghost gun,” which he used to shoot and critically-injure a 15-year-old student inside the Magruder High School bathroom on Jan. 21.

Police and prosecutors have said Alston met up with the other boy in a school bathroom to settle a dispute and then shot the boy in the pelvis after first pointing it at his head, before dismantling the gun and returning to a classroom as the school entered an hourslong lockdown.

In May, Judge David Boynton declined a defense attempt to have the case moved to juvenile court. “Mr. Alston displayed very adultlike behavior,” Boynton said at the time. Boynton will be on the bench Monday, when the plea is entered.

The statutory maximum for attempted first-degree murder is life in prison.

According to sources familiar with the plea agreement, Montgomery County prosecutors will ask that Alston be sentenced to between 15 and 25 years, within the sentencing guidelines for a defendant without a prior conviction.

Prosecutors will request that Alston serve his time in the Patuxent Institution, as part of the Patuxent Youthful Offender Program.