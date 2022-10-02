New Montgomery Co. website focuses on flood risks

The devastation in Florida from Hurricane Ian is a stark reminder of the dangers of flooding. Montgomery County, Maryland, has just launched a new website to prepare residents for natural disasters that result in flooding.

Flooding is the most frequent and costliest natural disaster. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a quarter of flood insurance claims come from moderate-to-low-risk areas such as Montgomery Count, as just an inch of floodwater can result in $25,000 worth of damage.

The website points to flood insurance availability for all buildings in the county. It also gives you information about frequently flooded roads and steps to take to prepare for potential flooding.

The website also has information about the county’s new flood sensor project.

Flood sensors detect rising water levels and focus specifically on providing early warnings. The website shows the 34 locations of flood centers acoss the county.

The county is asking residents to help identify flood-prone areas too. The site includes a short survey where you can provide feedback on personal flooding experiences and thoughts on how to improve the county’s preparedness.

The county is holding two virtual forums later this month to receive feedback on its flood management plan. They will be held on Oct. 12 and Oct 20.