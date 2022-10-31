HALLOWEEN NEWS: Halloween safety tips | DC sponsors family-friendly events | Making safe costume decisions | How long does candy last? | See Halloween displays
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Navy recruiters send Montgomery…

Navy recruiters send Montgomery Co. students on a VR mission

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

October 31, 2022, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Navy recruiters at Clarksburg High School. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

As fewer and fewer young people sign up for military service, recruiters are turning to unconventional means to pique their interest. On Monday, recruiters at Clarksburg High School in Maryland sent hundreds of students on a virtual reality mission to extract Navy Seals on a dangerous river.

Students entered a trailer in the school’s parking lot, strapped on Oculus VR headsets, headphones and vibrating backpacks, simulating the roar of the boat’s engines as well as the thuds of machine-gun fire, and simulated driving Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmember boats through heavy gunfire and around rocky terrain.

CLICK TO EXPAND: Students took a VR mission. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

“It felt like you had a motor on your back. It was really realistic,” said sophomore Cole Eastley. “And then around you, four guys posted on cannons. Every time they fired, you would feel that — you feel like you were almost in a war zone.”

Eastley told WTOP he stopped by the experience because he was already interested in serving in the Navy.

“It really gives you that insight into what being in an active war zone is like, and certainly if you’re able to cope under that sort of pressure,” he said. “Because if you can’t, then you’re just putting yourself in harm’s way for no reason.”

Clarksburg High student Jacob Escobar also drove the SWCC boat.

“It was very interesting, because that’s how it probably is in the real Navy and I liked the experience,” said Escobar, though he still is not very interested in signing up for the real thing.

Navy Recruiter FC1 Warren Golston told WTOP the unconventional tool can help drive interest in the military.

“What we’d like to offer is sort of like a realistic type of experience,” said Golston. “So that will give them an idea to be able to put themselves in the shoes of someone who actually does serve in the Navy, performing this task on a day-to-day basis. This allows us to give them the opportunity to decide ‘OK — you know what? I can see myself doing this.'”

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What the new measures in 2022 FEVS reveal about the federal workforce

State Dept working toward SBOM adoption to improve supply chain risk management

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

CISA unveils voluntary cybersecurity performance goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up