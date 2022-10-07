RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Brookside Nature Center in Wheaton marks 60 years

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

October 7, 2022, 9:48 AM

Montgomery County, Maryland’s Brookside Nature Center is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a slate of activities from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Visitors can receive a slice of birthday cake starting at 1 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m. a small group can “find out what turtles love to nibble or what a wiggly worm has for a snack” during a 15-minute program — but advanced registration is required, according to Montgomery Parks.

There are also opportunities to learn about animals and nature, share memories and participate in crafts, before “s’mores around the campfire” at the center’s Woodland Amphitheater starting at 5:30 p.m. A full schedule of events is located on the Montgomery Parks website.

Brookside Nature Center said the first 100 visitors will get a free souvenir.

“Generations of Montgomery County residents and visitors from around the world have visited Brookside Nature Center over the last 60 years and learned about the flora and fauna of the county. We look forward to continuing to serve the community for the next 60 years,” said nature center manager Suzanne Bode, in a news release.

Brookside Nature Center, which is located in Wheaton Regional Park, is regularly open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Friday, plus 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The park area is open daily from dawn to dusk.

