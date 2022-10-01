IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Ian reaches DC area | Dozens dead from Ian | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
At least 5 families displaced after townhouse fire in Silver Spring

Rosie Hughes | Rosie.Hughes@wtop.com

October 1, 2022, 2:06 AM

A Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & EMS
The fire happened at the back of the townhouse at around 8 p.m.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & EMS
Almost 90 firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly controlled the blaze.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & EMS
No injuries were reported following the fire.

Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & EMS
(1/4)

At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes.

Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to the adjoining units and caused significant heat damage to nearby townhomes.

Almost 90 firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly controlled the blaze.

Piringer said firefighters also assisted some people out of their homes, but no injuries and rescues were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Rosie Hughes

Rosie Hughes was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She received her Bachelor’s from Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, in 2017 and her Master’s of Journalism from American University in Washington, D.C., in 2022. Rosie started at WTOP as the newsroom intern in the spring of 2022.

