At least 5 families displaced after townhouse fire in Silver Spring

At least five families have been displaced after a Silver Spring, Maryland, townhouse caught fire Friday evening, spreading fast-moving flames to surrounding homes.

Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire happened at the back of a townhouse on Landing Way off Norbeck Road near Maryland Route 200 around 8 p.m.

The fire quickly spread to the adjoining units and caused significant heat damage to nearby townhomes.

Almost 90 firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly controlled the blaze.

Piringer said firefighters also assisted some people out of their homes, but no injuries and rescues were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.