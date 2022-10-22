RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
$50,000 reward offered after USPS carrier robbery in Montgomery Co.

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 22, 2022, 5:43 AM

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 as a reward for information on a suspected postal service robbery.

The incident happened after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane in Potomac, Maryland.

A press release from the inspection service did not include information on what property, if any, was lost in the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact the USPIS with tips by dialing 1-877-876-2455 and saying “law enforcement.” The department asks anyone with information to refer to case number 3868070.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

