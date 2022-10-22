$50,000 reward offered after USPS carrier robbery in Montgomery Co.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 as a reward for information on a suspected postal service robbery.



The incident happened after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane in Potomac, Maryland.

A press release from the inspection service did not include information on what property, if any, was lost in the robbery.

Anyone with information can contact the USPIS with tips by dialing 1-877-876-2455 and saying “law enforcement.” The department asks anyone with information to refer to case number 3868070.