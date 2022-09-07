RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: What's happening with Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
Montgomery Co. man arrested for firing gun during neighborhood dispute

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 7, 2022, 4:23 AM

A Maryland man is facing charges after he fired a gun into the air during an argument with a neighbor.

Montgomery County police arrested Lewis Stokes, 41, of Silver Spring, on a charge of reckless endangerment.

Police said that on Aug. 31, a neighbor, accompanied by her friends and family, went to another neighbor’s home in the 12600 block of Farnell Drive in Silver Spring, near Wheaton High School, to discuss a fight that happened earlier between the two neighbors’ children.

There, Stokes emerged from the house, pointed a gun at the crowd and then fired it into the air, a Montgomery County police news release said.

Police responded to the area, spoke with witnesses and told the people inside the house to leave. Witnesses identified Stokes as the person who fired the gun, and he was placed under arrest. Police found a shell casing in the front yard of the home.

A search warrant turned up a gun, as well as controlled dangerous substances and paraphernalia, police said.

He is being held without bond.

Below is the approximate location of where the incident occurred.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

