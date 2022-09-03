LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Landon School ‘deeply concerned’ after video shows students using racial slur on Metro

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

September 3, 2022, 7:35 AM

Officials at the Landon School in Montgomery County, Maryland, condemn the behavior displayed by its students — including singing a racial slur — inside a Metro train in a viral video.

The video — posted Thursday on multiple social media platforms — shows a group of students shouting out the lyrics of “Freestyle” by Lil Baby, which features a racial slur. Once the word was said multiple times, someone is heard shouting “yo yo yo,” causing the group of students stop singing.

A second video posted at the same time shows the students chanting while smacking the roof and windows of the train. Students are seen wearing Landon school T-shirts and hooded sweaters.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, the Landon School said it was “deeply concerned” by the behavior displayed by the students on the train, adding that their actions were “unacceptable and antithetical to our school’s values and our Civility Code.”

“We absolutely do not condone or tolerate the behavior displayed in this video, and we deeply regret the hurt it has caused. We are looking into the matter.” the private school’s statement said. “As we begin the school year, we look forward to continuing our work to build in our boys the characteristics of respect, honor, and kindness that are so essential in preparing the next generation.”

The school, located in Bethesda, is a prestigious all-boys private school between grades 3-12. The Landon School’s website states it enrolls 690 students, with tuition prices ranging between $43,000 to $48,000.

