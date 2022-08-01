WAR IN UKRAINE: Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters | Zelensky: leave Donetsk region now | Difficulties checking on Ukrainian POWs | Russia cuts off natural gas to Latvia | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine
Montgomery Co.’s Ride On bus trips now cost $1

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

August 1, 2022, 6:04 AM

Starting on Monday, the Ride On bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, will start collection fares again for the first time in two years.

The fare will cost $1 to ride one-way on the Ride On.

The cost to ride the bus was free to riders during the pandemic

All services will be collecting fares, including the Ride On, Ride On extRa, Flex and Flash.

The price is half of its $2 pre-pandemic cost to ride one-way.

Monthly passes used to cost $45 per rider and now those are $22.50 per rider.

Those 65 and older, people with disabilities and those under 19 (or older if they’re still in high school) can still ride for free.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

