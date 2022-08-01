Montgomery Co.’s Ride On bus trips now cost $1

The Ride On bus in Montgomery County is starting to charge fares again. The buses have been free for the last two years.

Starting on Monday, the Ride On bus in Montgomery County, Maryland, will start collection fares again for the first time in two years.

The fare will cost $1 to ride one-way on the Ride On.

The cost to ride the bus was free to riders during the pandemic

All services will be collecting fares, including the Ride On, Ride On extRa, Flex and Flash.

The price is half of its $2 pre-pandemic cost to ride one-way.

Monthly passes used to cost $45 per rider and now those are $22.50 per rider.

Those 65 and older, people with disabilities and those under 19 (or older if they’re still in high school) can still ride for free.