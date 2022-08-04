WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths | Senate backs Finland, Sweden for NATO
Judge could rule if Catherine Hoggle will ever face trial in death of two missing children

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

August 4, 2022, 7:41 AM

Almost eight years after they were last seen, a Montgomery County judge could determine Thursday whether Catherine Hoggle, the Maryland mother charged with killing her two young children, will ever stand trial.

The lawyer for the Montgomery County woman charged with two counts of murder in the Sept. 2014 disappearance of her two young children, has asked a circuit court judge to determine once and for all whether her mental health can be restored enough to stand trial.

Hoggle was arrested in September 2014 Police said she was the last person to see her children, 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob, alive. She was initially charged with three misdemeanors related to her missing children, then indicted in September 2017 on murder charges.

With a long history of mental health issues before her arrest, Hoggle was first found incompetent to stand trial in January 2015. Every evaluation since then has found her dangerous and unable to assist in her own defense, but until 2020, doctors held open the possibility she could be restored to competency.

However, the two most recent evaluations, conducted by different doctors reached the same conclusion: Hoggle is dangerous and is now unrestorable.

Hoggle’s defense attorney David Felsen requested the hearing, after Maryland’s Court of Special Appeals rejected his argument that prosecutors had run out of time to try Hoggle for murder. However, the panel said a Montgomery County judge should determine whether Hoggle is restorable.

Lauren DeMarco, spokeswoman for Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, said the 1:30 p.m. competency hearing will be before Circuit Court Judge Richard Jordan.

“We expect that the court will discuss her ultimate restorability and whether her commitment to a medical facility will remain a criminal commitment or change to a civil commitment,” DeMarco said.

Troy Turner, the father of Jacob and Sarah Hoggle has told WTOP he believes Catherine Hoggle is exacerbating the severity of her mental illness, in an attempt to avoid legal consequences.

Turner said he’s concerned if Hoggle’s criminal charges are dropped, she could someday be released from civil confinement.

