2 indicted in separate Montgomery Co. fatal crashes

Two people have been indicted in Montgomery County, Maryland, for their roles in fatal crashes.

The Montgomery County police said in a statement Monday that Robert Worrell, 75, of Brookeville, was indicted last month on felony hit and run charges in the death of Robert Lawrence, 64, of Silver Spring, on Aug. 11, 2020.

Lawrence was hit and killed on the 4100 block of Bel Pre Road, just west of Georgia Avenue, after getting out of his truck in the far right lane; he died three days later. Detectives found security footage of Worrell’s pickup truck, and determined that he failed to stop or remain on the scene.

In a separate case, Jeniffer Vallecillo, 34, of Gaithersburg, has been indicted on charges of vehicular manslaughter and homicide while under the influence of alcohol in connection with a November 2021 crash at Midcounty Highway and Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard.

The police said Vallecillo was under the influence and speeding when she ran a red light and crashed into a car driven by Anupom Ghosh, of Gaithersburg, last Nov. 29. Ghosh died at a hospital later.