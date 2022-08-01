RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
1 hospitalized after car crashes into Gaithersburg home

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

August 29, 2022, 4:21 PM

A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car they were in crashed into a townhome in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS said the crash happened after 2 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg, not far from the campus of the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Officials said it’s likely several families will be displaced.

The crash caused the car to go up in flames.

Montgomery County Battalion Chief Jason Blake said it is too soon to know whether the crash was accidental.

Blake said it is not believed that anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Both police and fire officials are investigating the crash.

