1 hospitalized after car crashes into Gaithersburg home

A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car they were in crashed into a townhome in Gaithersburg.

A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car they were in crashed into a townhome in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS One person has life-threatening injuries after the car they were in crashed into a townhome in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Courtesy Katherine Mera A car crashed into a townhome in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Aug. 29, 2022. Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and EMS ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car they were in crashed into a townhome in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

MCFRS units are on scene of a car into a building with fire in the. 400blk of Orchard Ridge Dr. (Gaithersburg) One pt with life threatening injuries. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/dJnjVxQwD3 — Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) August 29, 2022



Montgomery County Fire and EMS said the crash happened after 2 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg, not far from the campus of the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Officials said it’s likely several families will be displaced.

The crash caused the car to go up in flames.

Montgomery County Battalion Chief Jason Blake said it is too soon to know whether the crash was accidental.

Blake said it is not believed that anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Both police and fire officials are investigating the crash.