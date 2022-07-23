WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » With rise in Montgomery…

With rise in Montgomery Co. traffic deaths, a new study focuses on prevention

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

July 23, 2022, 2:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new study out of Montgomery County, Maryland, is taking a proactive approach to stopping roadway crashes and fatalities.

The Predictive Safety Analysis Final Report looked at past crashes and fatalities in the county to help identify specific roadway segments and intersections that may be prone to high-risk crashes in the future.

The report, created by Montgomery Planning, is a part of Montgomery County’s Vision Zero goal to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2030. Similar Vision Zero initiatives are being pursued in counties throughout the U.S.

Between 2015 and 2019, there were over 59,000 crashes in Montgomery County, leading to over 1,200 severe injuries and nearly 150 fatalities.

Researchers were able to estimate the number of crashes at every roadway and intersection, leading to a map of the top 200 areas likely to have specific crash types.

Some of the key crash types that took place between 2015 and 2019 include:

  • Pedestrian crashes after dark at intersections: 496
  • Pedestrian crashes on roadway segments with vehicles going straight: 418
  • Bicycle crashes at intersections: 456
  • Left-turn crashes at intersections: 4,647
  • Motor vehicle straight/angle crashes at intersections: 6,680
  • Single vehicle crashes along roadway segments: 3,989

The report says that, while much of Montgomery County’s crash risk exists in suburban boulevards (such as Georgia Avenue or Middlebrook Road), downtowns and town centers still carry the highest average crash risk.

The planning board has been briefed on the new study, who hope the data will help them prioritize where and how to invest in county wide safety improvements.

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow contributed to this report.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up