The bad news is Montgomery County’s Ride On Bus will start collecting fares again on Aug. 1.

The good news is the fare only costs $1.

That comes after over two years of suspended fare collection due to the pandemic.

All services will be collecting fares: Ride On, Ride On extRa, Flex and Flash.

Before the pandemic, it was $2 per ride one-way.

The price for monthly passes are also getting a chop. They used to be $45 per rider, and now they’ll be $22.50 starting Aug. 1.

Residents 65 and older, people with disabilities and those under 19 (or older if they’re still in high school) can still ride for free.

