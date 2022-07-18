Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Montgomery Co.’s Ride On bus to start taking fares again Aug. 1

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

July 18, 2022, 2:00 PM

The bad news is Montgomery County’s Ride On Bus will start collecting fares again on Aug. 1.

The good news is the fare only costs $1.

That comes after over two years of suspended fare collection due to the pandemic.

All services will be collecting fares: Ride OnRide On extRaFlex and Flash.

Before the pandemic, it was $2 per ride one-way.

The price for monthly passes are also getting a chop. They used to be $45 per rider, and now they’ll be $22.50 starting Aug. 1.

Residents 65 and older, people with disabilities and those under 19 (or older if they’re still in high school) can still ride for free.

More information is available online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

