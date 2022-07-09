RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Montgomery Co. police warn seniors of ‘Grandparent Scam’

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

July 9, 2022, 9:10 PM

It’s called a “Grandparent Scam,” and police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are warning senior residents they need to watch out.

In at least three incidents that took place between May 31 and June 3, 2022, seniors were contacted by a scammer who falsely claimed to be a child or grandchild that was in jail and needed money to get out, police said in a statement.

After withdrawing the cash, the senior victims were instructed to call a number, where they were told a courier or bondsman would arrive at their homes to collect the money. A short while later, a man would show up at the victims’ homes, take the money and leave.

A suspect, who posed as a courier, is described as “a tall male, heavy set, wearing a brown UPS type uniform and reflective vest.” Montgomery County police have also released security camera footage of the suspect at one residence.

After one incident, police say the suspect was seen driving away in a dark colored, four-door sedan.

So far, police say this scam has been reported by:

  • An 84-year-old woman in Poolesville — the scammer impersonated her grandson.
  • A 78-year-old man in Bethesda — a suspect had claimed to be his daughter.
  •  An 89-year-old woman in Rockville — a suspect had claimed to be her grandson.

Detectives say there may be more victims of the scammer in the county.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime to call the Financial Crimes Section at (240) 773-6330 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

 

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

