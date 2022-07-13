Montgomery Co. police release photos of suspected robbers

Police said one of the suspects used the stolen credit cards to make purchases at several Virginia stores.
Montgomery County police have released surveillance photos of two people suspected of theft from a vehicle and fraud.
In a statement, officers said the victim noticed multiple credit cards had been stolen from his parked car at OneLife Fitness in the Rockville, Maryland, area on June 2.
Montgomery County police are asking anyone with information to call 240-773-6093 or contact Crime Solvers using their app, website or 1-866-411-8177. Callers have the option of remaining anonymous.
