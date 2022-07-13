RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Montgomery Co. police release photos of suspected robbers

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 13, 2022, 7:52 AM

Montgomery County police have released surveillance photos of two people suspected of theft from a vehicle and fraud.

In a statement, officers said the victim noticed multiple credit cards had been stolen from his parked car at OneLife Fitness in the Rockville, Maryland, area on June 2.

Montgomery County police released surveillance photos of the two suspects involved in this incident and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Authorities said one of the suspects used the stolen credit cards to make purchases at several Virginia stores.

Montgomery County police are asking anyone with information to call 240-773-6093 or contact Crime Solvers using their app, website or 1-866-411-8177. Callers have the option of remaining anonymous.

