WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Metro police arrest suspect…

Metro police arrest suspect in alleged attempted rape

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 1:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro Transit Police have arrested a D.C. resident for the attempted rape of a woman at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Police said the attack occurred just after 3 a.m. while a female was waiting at the transit center.

The department said Tiwan D. Sweet, 38, approached the woman and physically assaulted her at the stop.

Officers said the woman yelled for help before Montgomery County Police eventually intervened.

Metro’s police chief Michael Anzallo said that he appreciated the assistance from Montgomery County Police that helped to stop the suspect.

“This is a heinous crime against an innocent victim, and the community is now safer with this arrest,” Anzallo said in a statement.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

House advances some key agency spending provisions for 2023

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

Army recruiting challenges mean force could shrink by tens of thousands more soldiers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up