Metro police arrest suspect in alleged attempted rape

Metro Transit Police have arrested a D.C. resident for the attempted rape of a woman at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Police said the attack occurred just after 3 a.m. while a female was waiting at the transit center.

The department said Tiwan D. Sweet, 38, approached the woman and physically assaulted her at the stop.

Officers said the woman yelled for help before Montgomery County Police eventually intervened.

Metro’s police chief Michael Anzallo said that he appreciated the assistance from Montgomery County Police that helped to stop the suspect.

“This is a heinous crime against an innocent victim, and the community is now safer with this arrest,” Anzallo said in a statement.