Man injured in Silver Spring, Md. shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

July 10, 2022, 8:16 PM

Montgomery County Police said a man was in the hospital after a shooting in Silver Spring.

Police said it happened just after 5 p.m. on Outlet Drive near Briggs Chaney Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

