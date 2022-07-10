Man injured in Silver Spring, Md. shooting

Montgomery County Police said a man was in the hospital after a shooting in Silver Spring.
Police said it happened just after 5 p.m. on Outlet Drive near Briggs Chaney Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.
This is a developing story.
