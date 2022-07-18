Air conditioning problem cancels surgeries at Suburban Hospital

Surgeries at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda have been put on hold Monday because of a problem with the hospital's air conditioning that is affecting the temperature in the operating rooms.

Surgeries at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, have been put on hold Monday because of a problem with the hospital’s air conditioning that is affecting the temperature in the operating rooms.

Amy Shaw, a spokeswoman for Suburban Hospital, said the hospital is working to fix it, but she does not know when surgeries will resume.

Anyone who had a surgery Monday has been notified to reschedule.

The hospital said other patient care areas in the facility are not affected.