Air conditioning problem cancels surgeries at Suburban Hospital

Surgeries at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, have been put on hold Monday because of a problem with the hospital’s air conditioning that is affecting the temperature in the operating rooms.
Amy Shaw, a spokeswoman for Suburban Hospital, said the hospital is working to fix it, but she does not know when surgeries will resume.
Anyone who had a surgery Monday has been notified to reschedule.
The hospital said other patient care areas in the facility are not affected.
