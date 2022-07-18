Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Air conditioning problem cancels…

Air conditioning problem cancels surgeries at Suburban Hospital

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 18, 2022, 12:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Surgeries at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, have been put on hold Monday because of a problem with the hospital’s air conditioning that is affecting the temperature in the operating rooms.

Amy Shaw, a spokeswoman for Suburban Hospital, said the hospital is working to fix it, but she does not know when surgeries will resume.

Anyone who had a surgery Monday has been notified to reschedule.

The hospital said other patient care areas in the facility are not affected.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

At CISA, even the chief of staff has been marinated in cybersecurity

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up