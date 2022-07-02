2 dead in Montgomery Co. car crash

Montgomery County Police said that two people have been killed and another injured in a severe two-vehicle crash in Glenmont, Maryland.

The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. near the intersections of Georgia Avenue and May Street near Rippling Brook Drive.

Officials tell WTOP that two adults in one of the vehicles had serious injuries and died at the scene of the crash. The other vehicle’s driver was transported to a local hospital but is expected to survive the collision.

Police have not determined what caused the crash and have not confirmed if any other passengers were in these vehicles.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and police said more information would be shared as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. WTOP’s Bryan Albin contributed to this report.