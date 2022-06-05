Silver Spring man dies in ATV crash

Montgomery County Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a Silver Spring man Saturday.

The crash happened at around 5:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Rd.

Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, died in a single vehicle crash on the private property in that area while riding an ATV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time.