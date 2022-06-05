RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia adds strength to Donbas advance | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Silver Spring man dies in ATV crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

June 5, 2022, 3:24 AM

Montgomery County Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a Silver Spring man Saturday.

The crash happened at around 5:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Rd.

Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, died in a single vehicle crash on the private property in that area while riding an ATV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

