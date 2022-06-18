Pedestrian dies 12 days after he’s struck while in crosswalk

Montgomery County police said that Vidal Godinez Guatemalteca, 35, of Silver Spring, died this week. He was struck on June 3.

A man died Wednesday from the injuries he sustained when he was struck by a car in Montgomery County, Maryland, earlier this month.

Montgomery County police said that Vidal Godinez Guatemalteca, 35, of Silver Spring, was in the crosswalk on Gridley Road around 10 p.m. on June 3 when he was struck by a car that was turning left onto Gridley Road from Selfridge Road.

Gautemalteca was taken to the hospital that night where he remained in intensive care until he died this week.

The collision is still being investigated as a fatality.

Below is the area where Guatemalteca was struck: