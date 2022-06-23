New Silver Spring drop-in center provides young people help, a hang out space

A new drop-in center in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, gives a range of services for young people.

Montgomery County Council member Evan Glass attended the ribbon-cutting of MoCo Reconnect, which helps people between 16 to 24 years old, including those without stable housing.

“It’s important to note that 40% of young people who experience homelessness identify as LGBTQ+,” Glass said.

The center, run by nonprofit organizations partnering with county social services, offers help with education and job training. It’s also a place to pick up hygiene items or simply hang out and grab a bite to eat.

The county’s Department of Health and Human Services, the Latin American Youth Center and the National Center for Children and Families are among the agencies and organizations providing the services.