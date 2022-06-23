Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
New Silver Spring drop-in center provides young people help, a hang out space

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

June 23, 2022, 1:06 AM

Representatives of nonprofit organizations, Montgomery County social services agencies and Montgomery County Public Schools join Council member Evan Glass and Council president Gabe Albornoz to open a new drop-in center in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland. (Courtesy NCCF/MoCoReconnects)

A new drop-in center in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, gives a range of services for young people.

Montgomery County Council member Evan Glass attended the ribbon-cutting of MoCo Reconnect, which helps people between 16 to 24 years old, including those without stable housing.

“It’s important to note that 40% of young people who experience homelessness identify as LGBTQ+,” Glass said.

The center, run by nonprofit organizations partnering with county social services, offers help with education and job training. It’s also a place to pick up hygiene items or simply hang out and grab a bite to eat.

The county’s Department of Health and Human Services, the Latin American Youth Center and the National Center for Children and Families are among the agencies and organizations providing the services.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

