Child charged in Montgomery Co. playground fire

A child has been arrested and charged with setting a fire at a playground in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday.

Flames were seen coming from a playground on Fisher Avenue at Milford Mill Road in Poolesville, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon. A fire set at a Poolesville playground on Sunday caused an estimated $75,000 in damages. A child has been arrested and charged of setting a fire at this Poolesville playground.

Flames were seen coming from a playground on Fisher Avenue at Milford Mill Road, near the Maggie Nightingale Library in Poolesville, Sunday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

Update – Arson Arrest. 1 juvenile arrested & charged (released to & in custody of parents), Paper bag & sandwich container set on fire underneath playground equipment. It ignited the rubber mulch, & damaged playground equipment. Total loss $75K https://t.co/NWvlCdrZDy pic.twitter.com/KvUnv6ktA5 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 6, 2022



He said no injuries were reported and firefighters extinguished the fire by 5:36 p.m.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the fire is suspected to have started with the burning of a paper bag and sandwich container. Flames then ignited rubber mulch and spread to nearby playground equipment, causing an estimated $75,000 in damages.

A child was released to the custody of a parent after being arrested and charged in the incident.

The age and gender of the child remain unclear at this time.

