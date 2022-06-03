Primary Day: DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | 2 Va. races stand out | Local election news
3 injured in car crash on Clara Barton Parkway

Mike Jakaitis | mjakaitis@wtop.com

June 20, 2022, 10:33 PM

Three people are hurt after a crash on the Clara Barton Parkway in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened Monday around 4:20 p.m. on the outbound lanes after the Glen Echo turnaround heading toward Interstate 495, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said.

All three were taken to the hospital, including one person with life-threatening injuries.

Lanes were closed for over four hours as police investigated the crash. U.S. Park Police diverted traffic to MacArthur Boulevard.

The outbound lanes reopened just after 8:20 p.m. 

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

