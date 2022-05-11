RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | US, Western Europe fret over uncertainty | Russia's words of protest about Warsaw incident
Workers at Montgomery Co. Starbucks move toward union

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

May 11, 2022, 5:59 PM

The push to unionize Starbucks has reached Montgomery County, Maryland, as 14 workers at a store in Olney are planning to form a local shop.

A petition filed with the National Labor Relations Board shows all full-time and regular part-time baristas are on-board, as are shift supervisors and assistant store managers.

The vote is set for May 20.

Some Starbucks stores have been unionizing since December, and a yes vote would make the Olney location the third to unionize in Maryland.

A Baltimore location was the state’s first to vote for a union.

Starbucks said in a statement that while it respects the right to unionize, the company believes it and employees are better together without a union in between.

